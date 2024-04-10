Joker Folie à Deux teaser: Joker-Harley Quinn cure superhero fatigue as they set world ablaze in twisted musical romance

Joker Folie à Deux teaser shows the first meeting of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker and Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn

The teaser trailer of Todd Philips’ much anticipated sequel Joker: Folie à Deux was released on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning India time) featuring the first meeting of Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) and Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga) and the beginning of their twisted romance. The teaser has received appreciation from fans for its tone, freshness of genre, and the performances of the two leads.

Joker: Folie à Deux is the continuation of Philips’ Oscar-winning 2019 film Joker, which gave a new origin story to one of the greatest comic book supervillains of all time. Folie à Deux takes the story forward as Arthuer Fleck aka Joker is incarcerated in Arkham Asylum, where he meets Harley Quinn. The teaser, set to the hauntingly romantic tune of ‘What The World Needs Now’, shows the two meeting for the first time, getting out of Arkham, followed by a montage of action shots and explosions that give little of the plot away but set up a tantalising film.

The teaser was praised by fans, who called the film an apt response to superhero fatigue, a term coined for audiences’ increasing disenchantment to superhero films of late. “Hollywood: "Oh you have superhero fatigue? Ok, here's a Musical Love Story,” wrote one fan. Another joked, “If Batman doesn't bust out singing "am I blue", I'm gonna riot!!!”

Joaquin Phoenix had won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance as Arthur in Joker and many fans remarked that he seemed to be favourite for another with the sequel. Fans also praised how the film seems to have blended the musical genre with the dark tone of the story. “One thing I love about how Todd Phillips directed these movies is how each shot can be it's own screensaver. Cinematography is top notch,” read one comment.

Also starring Zazie Beets, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, Steve Coogan, Ken Leung, and Harry Lawtey, Joker: Folie à Deux is set to release in theatres on October 4.

