Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India's biggest flop film, had two superstars, was remake of superhit film, made for Rs 68 crore, earned just Rs..

Meet Indian genius, graduated from IIT, claims to solve 161-year old maths mystery, he left teaching to…

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance may bring Tesla to India, in talks with Elon Musk for…

Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on wedding with Mathias Boe, reveals reason behind secret ceremony: ‘I am not sure about…'

Meet Yukta Gopalani, who got job for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her package is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Joker Folie à Deux teaser: Joker-Harley Quinn cure superhero fatigue as they set world ablaze in twisted musical romance

India's biggest flop film, had two superstars, was remake of superhit film, made for Rs 68 crore, earned just Rs..

Meet Indian genius, graduated from IIT, claims to solve 161-year old maths mystery, he left teaching to…

5 actors who rejected Dilip Joshi's role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

10 superfoods that help fight PMS

8 fruits for faster weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Double Blow For Bengaluru As Water Problems Are Made Worse By Record-Breaking Heat

Breaking! Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi’s Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

MI vs DC Highlights: Stubbs' 71 In Vain, Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 29 Runs | IPL 2024

Joker Folie à Deux teaser: Joker-Harley Quinn cure superhero fatigue as they set world ablaze in twisted musical romance

India's biggest flop film, had two superstars, was remake of superhit film, made for Rs 68 crore, earned just Rs..

India's highest paid actor, set to earn over Rs 300 crore for one film, not Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Salman, SRK, Akshay

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Joker Folie à Deux teaser: Joker-Harley Quinn cure superhero fatigue as they set world ablaze in twisted musical romance

Joker Folie à Deux teaser shows the first meeting of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker and Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 12:26 PM IST

article-main
A still from Joker Folie à Deux teaser
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The teaser trailer of Todd Philips’ much anticipated sequel Joker: Folie à Deux was released on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning India time) featuring the first meeting of Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) and Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga) and the beginning of their twisted romance. The teaser has received appreciation from fans for its tone, freshness of genre, and the performances of the two leads.

Joker: Folie à Deux is the continuation of Philips’ Oscar-winning 2019 film Joker, which gave a new origin story to one of the greatest comic book supervillains of all time. Folie à Deux takes the story forward as Arthuer Fleck aka Joker is incarcerated in Arkham Asylum, where he meets Harley Quinn. The teaser, set to the hauntingly romantic tune of ‘What The World Needs Now’, shows the two meeting for the first time, getting out of Arkham, followed by a montage of action shots and explosions that give little of the plot away but set up a tantalising film.

The teaser was praised by fans, who called the film an apt response to superhero fatigue, a term coined for audiences’ increasing disenchantment to superhero films of late. “Hollywood: "Oh you have superhero fatigue? Ok, here's a Musical Love Story,” wrote one fan. Another joked, “If Batman doesn't bust out singing "am I blue", I'm gonna riot!!!”

Joaquin Phoenix had won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance as Arthur in Joker and many fans remarked that he seemed to be favourite for another with the sequel. Fans also praised how the film seems to have blended the musical genre with the dark tone of the story. “One thing I love about how Todd Phillips directed these movies is how each shot can be it's own screensaver. Cinematography is top notch,” read one comment.

Also starring Zazie Beets, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, Steve Coogan, Ken Leung, and Harry Lawtey, Joker: Folie à Deux is set to release in theatres on October 4.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Google stops this service, affects more than 50 crore users, reason is…

Eid 2024: Crescent moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE, Qatar, Eid in India on....

Chandrapur Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know voting date, candidates, past results and more

Siddharth Rajsekar launches new 'I Can Coach' volumes at the Freedom Business Retreat 2024

Meet Indian genius, who got Rs 9200000 Google offer in college, left tech giant to join…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement