Joker Folie à Deux: Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn dance in first poster, trailer to release on...

Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Joker, will release in theatres on October 4. The musical psychological thriller is directed by Todd Phillips and stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga as Joker and Harley Quinn, respectively.

The first poster for the upcoming psychological thriller Joker: Folie à Deux, more popularly known as Joker 2, was unveiled by the production house Warner Bros. Pictures and director Todd Phillips on Tuesday, April 2. Joaquin Phoenix reprises his role as Joker in the sequel, while the singer-actress Lady Gaga is the latest addition to the cast as Harley Quinn.

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker and Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn, based on the DC Comics characters, are seen dancing under the moonlight in the first official poster. In the caption, the production company and the filmmaker also revealed that the trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux will be released exactly a week later on next Tuesday, April 9.|

Since it was recently revealed that Joker Folie à Deux will be a musical with at least 15 songs in it and the first poster suggests the same, several netizens shared their mixed reactions to the poster. One of them wrote, "No body asked for a musical, it was lady gaga, she ruined it", while another added, "I'll never understand why people complain about it being a musical. It's Joker and Harley Quinn, they're always being absolute weirdos, so singing makes perfect sense to me." "I'm so interested to see how they handle the jukebox musical element in this, I'm willing to give it a chance", read another comment.

Joker: Folie à Deux is the sequel to the 2019 film Joker, which became the first R-rated film to gross over $1 billion at the box office worldwide. Joaquin Phoenix received enormous praise for his brilliant performance as the titular character and even went on to win the Oscar for Best Actor at the 92nd Academy Awards in 2020. The Iceland-born musician and composer Hildur Guðnadóttir also won the Oscar for Best Original Score. She is composing the soundtrack for the sequel as well.

Apart from Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, the Todd Phillips directorial also stars Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, Steve Coogan, Ken Leung and Harry Lawtey. The film will release in cinemas worldwide on October 4.

READ | Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh refused to work in this Rs 100-crore film, it won two National Awards

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.