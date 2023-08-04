Highest grossing R-rated film ever earned $1 billion; it's not Fifty Shades of Grey, Deadpool, It, Matrix, Oppenheimer

The highest-grossing R-rated film ever minted over a billion dollars at the box office.

Unlike India, which certifies films as A, U/A, or U, the West has a more detailed system of certifying and categorising films based on content. The age-based system has more ratings, the highest of which is R. Any R-rated film is equivalent to an adult-rated film, unsuitable for people under 17, and usually containing violence, nudity, or any disturbing visuals. Needless to say, for long, R-rated films were not considered box office prospects as they ‘alienated’ a large section of the audience. And yet, recently, an R-rated film managed to gross a billion dollars.

The highest grossing R-rated film ever is...

Joaquin Phoenix-starrer Joker is the highest-grossing R-rated film ever. The 2019 dark superhero film, directed by Todd Phillips, earned $1.02 billion (around Rs 8200 crore) worldwide. In the process, it became the first R-rated film ever to break the billion-dollar mark. Before it, Deadpool 2 had been the highest R-rated film, with a worldwide gross of $785 million. Joker’s success meant that it also entered the list of the 50 highest grossing films of all time, an honour very few R-rated films have had (The Godfather, The Exorcist, The Matrix, and Terminator 2 are a few examples).

Joker’s success and accolades

Joker, a different take on Batman’s archnemesis, featured Phoenix as Arthur Fleck and how he transforms into the Joker. The film also starred Zazie Beetz, Robert de Niro, and Frances Conroy in supporting roles. The critically-acclaimed film was nominted for 11 Academy Awards, eventually winning two – Best Actor for Phoenix and Best Original Score for Hildur Guðnadóttir. A sequel, titled Joker: Folie à Deux, is currently under works. It introduces Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

Highest grossing R-rated films

Joker sits atop the list of top 10 highest grossing R-rated films, followed by Deadpool 2. The first Deadpool film comes in next with a total gross of $782 million. The top five also includes The Matrix Reloaded ($741 million) and It ($700 million). Other films in the top 10 are Detective Chinatown 3 ($686 million), Logan ($619 million), The Passion of the Christ ($612 million), The Hangover Part II ($586 million), and Fifty Shades of Grey ($569 million).