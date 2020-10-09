'So proud of your constant growth and light': Gigi Hadid has cutest wish for sister Bella Hadid on 24th birthday

Days after welcoming a baby girl with beau Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid has taken to Instagram. She has kept us busy with images of her daughter, but now had a special birthday wish for her baby sister, Bella Hadid. Bella turned 24-year-old on October 9.

Gigi shared some cherished memorites with Bella, digging out old pictures of them together. She wrote, "Today I celebrate, but am always grateful for, the 24 years that I have been blessed with my baby sister @bellahadid who always has my back and brings me the yummiest treats. I am so proud of your constant growth and light."

"You have a beautiful heart and I wish you a year of every opportunity to do what makes you the most fulfilled, sharing that magic near and far. WHO LOVES YOU?! YOUR SISTER. Have the best day !!!!!! HAPPY BDAY," shared Gigi alongside the images.

Take a look:

Gigi Hadid, who ensures her Insta family is updated about her personal life, has now shared images of her spending lockdown with Zayn. The couple has been posting videos of them cooking and first date after welcoming baby ZiGi.

Both Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid are supermodels. The two had previously proven their close-knit bond by sharing an image of their belly. While Gigi flaunted her baby bump, Bella showed her beer belly.