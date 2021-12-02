Search icon
'Found you, married you, keeping you': Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' romantic wedding anniversary celebrations

Giving a closer look at their romantic date night, Nick Jonas posted a short video featuring Priyanka Chopra and a romantic table setting.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 02, 2021, 10:58 AM IST

Global star couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating three years of blissful marriage today. Giving fans a glimpse of how they celebrated their special day, the couple who have been "living the dream" since they got married in December 2018, took to their Instagram handle to share a few photos and videos.

Priyanka shared a snap of a romantic table setup complete with red candles, red roses, and what appears to be a card that reads, "Found you, married you, keeping you" on the front.

The picture also sees a wall made of what looks to be white feathers adorned with a neon sign that reads "Always and Forever" rounds out the table setting. "Living the dream," the 39-year-old captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nick too took the occasion to treat fans with a video sharing how they celebrated their third wedding anniversary. Giving a closer look at their romantic date night on his Instagram handle, Nick posted a short video that sees a romantic table setting, dozens of white candles and rose petals, white letters that spell out the word "forever" adding to the romantic vibe of their special occasion. "3 years," he captioned the post.

On Tuesday, Priyanka during a recent podcast opened up about having a long-distance relationship with husband Nick Jonas, amid their busy work schedules.

According to People magazine, Priyanka Chopra said, "This year has been really, really tough. It was really, really tough to be away from home for an entire year, especially at a time when you can't travel to see your family." Priyanka said that the love and support they have for one another has never fallen by the wayside.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"We'll have an opinion on each other's things, we'll be each other's champions but those decisions are predominantly for both of us to take because we`ve built our careers by ourselves for such a long time," she said. "But I think at the same time, it's very important to keep a check on another person's heart and how they're feeling. And I have to say, my husband's amazing at doing that," the Matrix Resurrections actress added. 

"Like I said, this year was hard for me being in London. He would just drop everything -- come in for even, like a day -- just to have dinner with me and fly back. Stuff like that, you just have to prioritize each other and then everything feels right."

Everything about Priyanka and Nick's 2018 nuptials was goals! According to her previous interviews, she revealed that Nick apparently shut down an entire Tiffany and Co. store to find the perfect ring for her.

The duo got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has multiple projects in her kitty including 'Matrix 4: Resurrections', Jim Strouse's 'Text For You', and the drama series 'Citadel' co-created by Joe and Anthony Russo. She will also start shooting for Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.Along with her husband Nick Jonas, she recently joined the production team for the upcoming family comedy 'Chicken and Biscuits'.

(With input from ANI)

