Courteney Cox shares one of her favourite Monica-Chandler moments from Friends as she remembers Matthew Perry

"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day', wrote Courteney Cox, who played Chandler's wife Monica in the cult sitcom Friends.

Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing in Friends, had passed away on October 28 after apparent drowning in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home. In the wee hours of Wednesday, November 15 (as per the Indian time), Courteney Cox penned her tribute for her Friends co-star.

Cox played Chandler's wife Monica Geller in the cult sitcom and their chemistry gave some of the most romantic and hilarious moments in Friends. Sharing one such moment on her Instagram, she wrote, "I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day. When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites."

In the scene which took place in the early days of their reel relationship, Monica's brother Ross Geller, played by David Schwimmer, enters into Chandler's bedroom and shares his excitement for his upcoming wedding. After he goes out, Monica appears from inside the blanket and says, "Do you think he knows I was here?", leaving the audiences in splits.

Courteney further wrote in her post, "To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind."

Apart from the three characters mentioned above, the other three iconic Friends stars are Rachel Green, Phoebe Buffay, and Joey Tribiani, played by Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc respectively.



