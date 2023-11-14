You’re finally free: 'Joey' Matt LeBlanc's heartbreaking post for 'Chandler' Matthew Perry leaves Friends fans in tears

'Joey' Matt LeBlanc mourned over 'Chandler' Matthew Perry's demise, and his goodbye note to his late Friends co-stars will leave you sobbing.

Matt LeBlanc, the American actor who plays Joey Tribbiani has penned an emotional goodbye note on Matthew Perry's demise. Matt mourned over the demise of Matthew, who passed away on October 29 after an apparent drowning.

On Tuesday, Matt shared photos from their cult series Friends, on Instagram and wrote, "Matthew, It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among my favourite times of my life. It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

Here's the post

Matthew Perry was found dead in a hot tub in his Los Angeles home on Saturday, as per the police officials. The Los Angeles Times reported that Perry was reported unresponsive at his home at around 4 pm on Saturday, October 28. There hasn't been a sign of foul play, as per the sources.

The American-Canadian actor, comedian, and producer gained international fame after playing Chandler Bing, one of the six main characters, in the hugely popular sitcom Friends, which ran for ten years from 1994 to 2004. In 2002, he received Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for the show.

Perry was also a part of Friends: The Reunion, the special reunion episode comprising of the six main characters, and telecast on HBO Max in May 2021. The late actor also starred in a few films such as Fools Rush In, The Whole Nine Yards, Birds of America, and 17 Again among others.