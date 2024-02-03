Twitter
Headlines

This superstar was Bollywood's first style icon, son was super flop, worked in many flop films, quit acting, he is now..

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee takes a dig at Congress, says 'doubt if it will win even 40 seats in Lok Sabha polls'

Carl Weathers, Hollywood legend known for Rocky and Predator, passes away at 76

Meet man, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, who got Rs 1 crore salary offer but couldn't accept it due to…

Explosion outside Election Commission office in Karachi: Report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This superstar was Bollywood's first style icon, son was super flop, worked in many flop films, quit acting, he is now..

Meet woman who was offered Rs 64.61 lakhs package by Microsoft, she is not from IIT, NIT, her qualification is...

Not John Abraham, but these action superstars were first considered to play villain in Dhoom

7 benefits of black coffee 

5 massive feats Virat Kohli is yet to achieve in his career

10 zinc-rich superfoods for eye health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

This superstar was Bollywood's first style icon, son was super flop, worked in many flop films, quit acting, he is now..

Captain Miller OTT release: Dhanush, Shiva Rajkumar-starrer gets it's digital release, but there's a catch

Riteish Deshmukh shares hilarious memory of Celebrity Cricket League: 'When I got married...'

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Carl Weathers, Hollywood legend known for Rocky and Predator, passes away at 76

Carl Weathers’ character was at first a rival and later an ally to the Rocky character in the first four movies of the series.

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 07:24 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor Carl Weathers, a former professional American football player who shot to stardom by playing the brash and charismatic boxer Apollo Creed in the 'Rocky' movies, died on Thursday of undisclosed causes. He was 76.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers. He died peacefully in his sleep,” his manager, Matt Luber, said in a statement on Friday. Though he had other prominent roles, starring in the recent 'Star Wars' spinoff series 'The Mandalorian' and the 1987 science fiction horror movie “Predator,” Weathers was best known for playing Apollo Creed opposite Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa in the hit movies of the 1970s and 1980s.

Weathers’ character was at first a rival and later an ally to the Rocky character in the first four movies of the series. Modeled after Muhammad Ali, the Creed character demonstrated smarts and flare, offering audiences a strong and positive Black character at a time when mainstream movie roles were just starting to break out of stereotypes.

While he could show off his physique in movies like “Action Jackson,” in which he played the lead character in the 1988 film, Weathers also played comedy, taking a turn opposite Adam Sandler as the one-handed golf coach in “Happy Gilmore” in 1996, and parodying himself in the television series “Arrested Development” in four episodes from 2004 to 2013.

“So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell,” Sandler said of Weathers on Instagram. Weathers had a brief career playing for the Oakland Raiders of the National Football League and retired from the sport in 1974 to pursue an acting career.

He landed steady work in minor roles until he was cast as Creed, a role that according to Hollywood lore originally went to boxer Ken Norton, who dropped out just before production. In a 2016 interview with the Daily Beast, Weathers said he “stole a lot” from Ali in creating the character.

“With any role that’s so iconic, defining, grand – it was so many things, you know? But yeah, it puts you on the map and makes your career, so to speak. But that’s a one-off, so you’ve got to follow it up with something. Fortunately those movies kept coming,” Weathers said.

After the Creed character ran its course, Weathers teamed up with the other major action star of the period, Arnold Schwarzenegger, with a role in the 1987 hit “Predator.” “The Mandalorian” put Weathers back into the limelight over 10 episodes from 2019 to 2023.

Married and divorced three times, Weathers is survived by two children, Jason and Matthew. The statement from his manager described Weathers as a “beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

‘Our gathbandhan is very strong’: Champai Soren with 43 MLAs meets Jharkhand Governor

'Bahut hi badi news aane wali hai': Poonam Pandey's last interview goes viral, leaves netizens divided

Top INDIA bloc leaders hold meeting after arrest of Hemant Soren

Meet woman who claims to be heir to Rs 2531 crore company, she hired detective to...

Meet man, set to manage Anand Mahindra's Rs 199000 crore company's finances, he is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE