Cardi B files for divorce from Offset after 3 years of on-and-off marriage

US rapper Cardi B filed papers on Tuesday to divorce her husband, Offset, after three years of their on-and-off marriage.

The 'WAP' singer, 27, known for songs that celebrate sex, money and female empowerment and for her playful, idiosyncratic lyrical style, filed divorce papers in family court in Fulton County, Georgia, according to court records. An initial hearing was set for November 4, 2020.

Representatives of the artists did not return requests for comment.

Cardi B and the Migos musician Offset married secretly in 2017 and had a daughter, Kulture, in 2018. But the union proved rocky, with splits and rumours of infidelity. Cardi B said in 2018 that the couple had parted ways, only to reunite later.

Tuesday's divorce filing comes at a high point in Cardi B’s career, with her single 'WAP' with Megan Thee Stallion topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart for three weeks.

In 2017, there were reports of them engaged and Cardi had reacted to it by stating, "I'm a woman. Every woman, I think, wants to get married and wants to have children. It's never too early to get married now. You know, if you want to propose to me, you can."

During an interaction with Fader in 2017, she spoke about spending time with Offset by sharing, "It’s been a blessing, me meeting him and meeting his friends. I see how hard they work. And that motivated me to work even harder."

A former stripper, New York-born Cardi B broke into the mainstream in 2017 with 'Bodak Yellow', and subsequent hits 'I Like It' and 'Bartier Cardi'.