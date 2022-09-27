Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: First look of Lenoch Huerta as the wicked villain Namor unveiled

Black Panther Wakanda Forever/PR handout

When Marvel Studios' Black Panther was released in 2018, it redefined superhero films in many ways. Apart from introducing a completely new world and culture through the film, the creators also left a mark through its powerful and much-loved villain.

While the first film had Michael B Jordan's skillfully clever antagonist Erik 'Killmonger' Stevens, the upcoming sequel takes its villain game a notch higher.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will see the Marvel legend Namor as Wakanda's new adversary, with a completely new water world ready for fans to explore.

Playing the role of this dynamic nemesis is Mexican actor Lenoch Huerta (‘The Forever Purge’ and ‘Tigers Are Not Afraid’) who opens up about his much anticipated Namor's character who rules over Talocan instead of Atlantis. Namor has resurfaced to cause chaos after T'Challa signed off the first film by revealing Wakanda to the world.

"You can take Atlantis from Greek myth, or you can adapt from a real culture," Huerta says. "That decision puts Talocan in jeopardy," Huerta explains. "And Talocan has to take action to protect themselves." He also reveals that one characteristic of Namor that is similar to the film and the comic is that his Namor is indeed a mutant.

"The contrast between T'Challa and Namor – their characters, and their nations – just leaps off the page," says Ryan Coogler, director of the film, "He's a dream antagonist."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 released Marvel Studios’ Oscar winning film. Directed and co-written by Ryan Coogler, the film will see Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta, Michaela Coel, and Dominique Thorne in new and reprising roles. Releasing on November 11 in India, the film will be available in six languages, with original audio in English and dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, across multiple theatres in the country.