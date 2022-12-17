Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood

Barbie trailer: Margot Robbie starrer's glimpse leaves fans wanting for more

The official trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, featuring Margot Robbie as the fashion doll, has been released by Warner Bros.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 01:16 PM IST

Barbie trailer: Margot Robbie starrer's glimpse leaves fans wanting for more
Barbie trailer

The official trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, featuring Margot Robbie as the fashion doll, has been released by Warner Bros.While plot details have been kept tightly under wraps, the movie has Barbie and Ken stuck in the real world, where the former learns the difficulties of being a live woman. 

Ryan Gosling, who portrays Ken, Barbie’s longstanding boy toy, co-stars with Robbie in the film. Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Nicola Coughlan, Emerald Fennell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Ncuti Gatwa, Issa Rae, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, and Jamie Demetriou are among the other well-known actors in the cast. 

And, according to Variety, the movie also stars Alexandra Shipp from "Tick, Tick... Boom!" and Hari Nef from "And Just Like That" and "You" in supporting parts. 

"Life in plastic is not always fantastic". This was the thought that crossed filmmaker Greta Gerwig’s mind before she took up Warner Bros Barbie as co-writer and director. 

According to a report by US-based entertainment portal Deadline, the three-time Oscar nominee, earlier felt a combination of excitement and terror before signing up for the upcoming live-action feature. 

"It was terrifying. I think there’s something about starting from that place where it’s like, Well, anything is possible," the Little Women director said in the podcast of Levitating hit-maker Dua Lipa.Gerwig later admitted that she agreed to do the film because it would challenge her productively, Deadline reported. 

Also read: Barbie: Margot Robbie's leaked photos in hot pink outfit from film's set go viral

"Usually, that’s where the best stuff is. When you’re like, I am terrified of that," she said."Anything where you’re like, ‘This could be a career-ender,’ then you’re like, ‘OK, I probably should do it.’" the filmmaker added. 

Barbie will hit the theatres on July 21, 2023.   

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet Honey Singh's rumoured girlfriend Tina Thadani, here's all you need to know
In pics: Urvashi Dholakia to Malaika Arora, 5 actresses who flaunted stretch marks with pride
In pics: Mouni Roy sets internet on fire with her hot photos
Unity, Utkarsh, Jana Small Finance: Banks offering inflation-beating FDs for senior citizens
Sexy photos of Gandii Baat star Neelam Bhanushali that will make you sweat hard
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 546 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 17
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.