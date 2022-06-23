Barbie: Margot Robbie's leaked photos in hot pink outfit from film's set go viral

Photo credit: Twitter

For the first time, Barbie-dressed Margot Robbie has been spotted filming the eagerly awaited live-action feature in Los Angeles, California.

The 31-year-old Australian actress was spotted leaving her trailer decked out to the nines in a pair of hot pink flared trousers and a matching halter waistcoat, her long blonde hair falling past her shoulders.

Check out the photos here:

no words for margot robbie as Barbie pic.twitter.com/wBwfMqOkZB (@safemargot) June 22, 2022

A few days ago, Ryan Gosling’s look broke the internet as soon as it was out.



In the picture, Ryan is seen sporting platinum blonde hair with washboard abs while wearing a denim-clad co-ord set. Fans went wild after seeing the picture and have been dropping compliments ever since.

Barbie is an upcoming romantic comedy based on the fashion doll that goes by the same name. Actor-filmmaker Greta Gerwig is directing it. She is also the co-writer of the film along with her filmmaker partner Noah Baumbach.Apart from Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film will star Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, and Michael Cera. Produced by Warner Bros, the film will hit the theatres in July 2023. The film will clash with Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' starring Cillian Murphy, and Robert Downey Jr. in lead roles.

According to Kyle Buchanan of The New York Times Barbie will feature multiple Kens and Barbies. It seems like everyone has a role in the movie including Kate McKinnon,Issa Rae,Simu Liu, Sex Education star Emma Mackey, Michael Cera and Will Ferrell. Warner Bros plans to release the film in summer 2023 reports by variety.The film originally was going to get produced by sony and had “a fish-out-of-water story a La Splah and Big,whereby Barbie gets kicked out of barbieland because she’s not perfect enough, abit eccentric and doesn’t fit in.