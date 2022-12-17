Avatar The Way of Water box office collection: James Cameron's film rakes $91 million from early previews

Avatar 2

Avatar The Way of Water box office collection: James Cameron's much-awaited epic adventure Avatar: The Way of Water opened with humongous positive reviews. As expected, the film has created havoc at the global box office, and the figures from the early previews are already out.

As per the report of Forbes, Avatar 2 has earned $91 million worldwide in early previews and first-day attendance. These figures include collections from Wednesday and Thursday evenings, which include $17 million in North America, and $23.5 million in China so far.

The report further stated that Avatar: The Way of Water will collect $180-200 million in the domestic opening. It is also expected that the film will collect a massive $500-600 million globally. Avatar 2 saw a huge opening even in India, and the early estimates project Rs 50 crore from its first-day collection. Andhra Box Office posted about Day 1 collection, and wrote, "#AvatarTheWayOfWater takes off with a Grand opening of nearly ₹50 Cr Gross in India. The numbers are driven by the South India with Hindi Belt only at Best of 2022 which is why the film failed to beat #AvengersEndgame ₹65 Cr Apx Gross. Including All Languages & Versions."

Earlier, trade expert Komal Nahta told DNA that the film is expected to break even and earn huge profits. Well, it seems like his prediction were correct. As per the international trade reports the budget of Avatar 2 is around $350 million dollars. When it is converted into Indian rupees, the production cost of Avatar 2 is more than Rs 3,000 crores. Will James Cameron's film break even at the box office? Komal replied, "Of course, it will recover its budget, and even earn huge profits. The film is a movement itself, and it will surely touch everyone. I feel that, for the next 5-10 years, Avatar will remain the highest-grossing film worldwide," claimed Komal.