Avatar The Way of Water box office collection Day 1: James Cameron's film mints $136 million worldwide

Avatar 2

Avatar The Way of Water box office collection Day 1: James Cameron's film Avatar: The Way of Water has become a hurricane at the global box office. The much-awaited epic adventure was expected to open huge, but it surpassed expectations and created havoc at the box office.

The first-day data of Avatar 2 is out, and the film has hit a century on its debut itself. As per the trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Avatar 2 box office collection for the first day is $136.5 million dollars. Going with positive responses, and raving reviews, the film is expected to cross $500 million dollars in the weekend itself.

Ramesh Bala tweeted that Avatar 2 collected $50 Million from international markets. The day 1 North America collection stands at $55 million. In China, Avatar 2 collected $24 million. In India, the film earned $7.5 million.

Here's Ramesh's tweet

#AvatarTheWayOfWater WW Box office:



2 Days International - $50 Million



Day 1 North America - $55 Million



Day 1 China - $24 Million



Day 1 India - $7.5 Million



Total - $136.5 Million December 17, 2022

Before the mega release, a premiere of the film was held in Mumbai, and it was attended by Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Bobby Deol and top directors of Bollywood.

Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari said that he walked in with a lot of expectations and his expectations were met. "It was more than what I was expecting. It’s a visual treat, something that I never expected. It takes you to a world and you get immersed in that world, literally and I have come out mind blown.” Tiwari said.

Faadu director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said, “It was a visual treat, James Cameron is outstanding. It felt as if you are going through the whole underwater journey." She further added the ideas of man vs nature, the relationship between the family, and sea vs Forest are outstanding. "There are so many things to be learnt from this film and amazing VFX as always, so yes, there’s a lot to learn from this film,” Ashwiny added. Avatar: The Way of Water is currently running in cinemas near you.