Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood

Avatar The Way of Water box office collection Day 1: James Cameron's film mints $136 million worldwide

On its first day itself, Avatar The Way of Water crossed the $100 million mark.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

Avatar The Way of Water box office collection Day 1: James Cameron's film mints $136 million worldwide
Avatar 2

Avatar The Way of Water box office collection Day 1: James Cameron's film  Avatar: The Way of Water has become a hurricane at the global box office. The much-awaited epic adventure was expected to open huge, but it surpassed expectations and created havoc at the box office. 

The first-day data of Avatar 2 is out, and the film has hit a century on its debut itself. As per the trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Avatar 2 box office collection for the first day is $136.5 million dollars. Going with positive responses, and raving reviews, the film is expected to cross $500 million dollars in the weekend itself.

Ramesh Bala tweeted that Avatar 2 collected $50 Million from international markets.  The day 1 North America collection stands at $55 million. In China, Avatar 2 collected $24 million. In India, the film earned $7.5 million. 

Here's Ramesh's tweet

Before the mega release, a premiere of the film was held in Mumbai, and it was attended by Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Bobby Deol and top directors of Bollywood. 

Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari said that he walked in with a lot of expectations and his expectations were met. "It was more than what I was expecting. It’s a visual treat, something that I never expected. It takes you to a world and you get immersed in that world, literally and I have come out mind blown.” Tiwari said. 

Faadu director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said, “It was a visual treat, James Cameron is outstanding. It felt as if you are going through the whole underwater journey." She further added the ideas of man vs nature, the relationship between the family, and sea vs Forest are outstanding. "There are so many things to be learnt from this film and amazing VFX as always, so yes, there’s a lot to learn from this film,” Ashwiny added. Avatar: The Way of Water is currently running in cinemas near you. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Brahmastra, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Enola Holmes 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar attend Manish Malhotra's birthday bash
2022 Apple iPad Pro with M2 chip launched in India, take a look
XXX, Maaya, Mastram, F Se Fantasy: 5 very controversial erotic Hindi web shows
In pics: Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari attend Aayush Sharma's birthday bash
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 546 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 17
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.