Adipurush: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan starrer mythological epic postponed, Om Raut announces new release date

Adipurush/File photo

Adipurush, the cinematic adaptation of Ramayana starring Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, is one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema. The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on January 12, 2023, has now been postponed and will hit the theaters on June 16, 2023.

Director Om Raut, whose previous film was the National Award winner Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero starring Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan, took to his Twitter account and announced the new release date. "जय श्री राम…#Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on June 16, 2023", his tweet read.

Along with sharing the new release date, Om Raut also shared a note that read, "Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and commitment towards our sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16th, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India will be proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going."

After the film's teaser was heavily criticised for its poor caricaturish VFX, it was rumoured that the film's producer Bhushan Kumar has asked the team to rework the entire visual effects. Om's note confirms these speculations as the filmmaker has mentioned that the film has been pushed six months ahead to "give a complete visual experience to the viewers".



Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the big-budget film will be released in IMAX and 3D versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.