Adipurush: Om Raut says he wants to reach 'Iron Man, Harry Potter generation' through Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan starrer

After the blockbuster success of multiple National Award-winning Tanhaji, Om Raut is back with his next film - Adipurush, a mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon play Lord Rama, Ravana, and Sita in the upcoming film slated to release in January next year.

The film's teaser and first poster were released on the banks of the river Sarayu in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, on October 2 in a grand ceremony. Later, Om Raut showed the 3D teaser of the film to the media and said that he wants to reach the Marvel-consuming current generation through his film.

As per a report in IndiaToday.in, Om Raut said, "What does today's generation want? The generation that is consuming Marvel, the one that's consuming Spider-Man, Iron Man, Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings and what not. With the help of Adipurush, I want to get through to the current generation."

He added, "The main objective of this film is to let the younger generation experience Ramayana in a way that they would understand and find entertaining. Because unless we talk to them in their language, they won't consume the content which is not what our objective is."

Since its teaser release, the film has been facing backlash on social media with #BoycottAdipurush trending on Twitter each day. The reasons behind the boycott, as claimed by the netizens, are the terrible VFX, Prabhas and Saif being portrayed exactly opposite to how Rama and Ravana are described in Ramayana, scenes being copied from Hollywood films and shows, and an old tweet of Kriti Sanon resurfacing on the web in which she condemned the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University in 2020.



Bankrolled by T Series and Retrophiles, Adipurush slated to release on January 12, 2023 Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will be released in IMAX and 3D versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.