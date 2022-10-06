Adipurush: Ramayan's Laxman aka Sunil Lahri reacts to Prabhas film's teaser says, 'humare dharam se....' | Exclusive

Sunil Lehri

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush was one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. However, since the teaser has been released, the buzz around the film has turned from positive to negative. Netizens got furious over the film's VFX, and representation of iconic characters. Now, Sunil Lahri, who has played the historic character of Lord Ram's brother Laxman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan has shared his views on the teaser.

DNA got in touch with the veteran star, and the actor spoke frankly about the Adipurush teaser. While sharing his reaction, Sunil added, "After watching the teaser, at present, my views are neutral. It's neither entirely positive, nor it's totally negative. They have just introduced the characters and their personalities. So till now, they haven't conveyed anything that really irked me. I think ki zabadasti ki controversy create ki ja rahi hai... to popularise the film."

Lahri further stated, "Itna main zaroor kehna chahuga makers aur audiences ko, ki 'nonsense will not be tolerated anymore in this country.' Humari jo bhavnaye hai, humare jo dharam se related hai, jinki hum pooja karte hai, aaradhyan maante hai. Unke prati koi bhi negativity ki, toh ab desh bardasht nahi karega. Unhone phele bhi dikha diya, aage bhi yehi hoga. Yeh us zaamane ka Bharat nahi raha, ab united ho gaye hai log, and I think this unity is positive and beneficial for the country."

In the cinematic adaptation of Ramayana, Saif plays the mighty, evil king Raavan. Saif's look has mostly received negative reactions. Netizens have compared his look to a barbarian king. When Lahri was asked about his thoughts on character representation, Sunil stated, "Mujhe saare characters ko dekh ke ajeeb laga. Even Ram and Hanuman. But here's a fact, we don't have a picture reference of all these idols. Like Mahatma Gandhi or Gautam Buddha, we don't have a real image of these idols that one can refer to. If you observe the portraits of our goddesses Annapurna, Laxmi, etc... they have similar faces. You can point out the difference with the ornaments, weapons, or phenwa of these goddesses." Sunil continued, "We all have an image set in our minds, and we have grown up watching a particular reference to Lord Ram all these years. So, they have tried to break the conventional image of Raavan. This is an individual take of a creative person, and as an artist, everyone has a right to present their interpretation of a story. "

Sunil further explained the different interpretations of Ramayan across the globe and said. "There are several Eastern Asia countries, like Thailand, Myanmar, and others where Ramayan has a great following. They all have different representations of these idols. Their looks have been different. This is just a teaser, let's wait for the trailer and the film." Sunil concluded.