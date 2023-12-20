Headlines

Year Ender 2023: 4 Infectious diseases that made news this year

In this article, we'll provide information about infectious diseases that were most rampant in 2023.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

As the curtains draw to a close in 2023, the impending arrival of a new year prompts reflections on the resolutions made to embrace a healthier lifestyle. For some, these commitments bore fruit, fostering better habits and well-being. Yet, amid these successes, there were challenges, and some may not have been able to fulfill their health aspirations. Regardless, the essence lies in the continual pursuit of wellness. As we gear up for the coming year, it's not only crucial to reaffirm our resolutions for healthy living but also imperative to reflect on the diseases that significantly impacted communities in the past year. This article sheds light on prevalent infectious diseases that marked the landscape in 2023.

MERS Infection (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome)

MERS infection is a type of viral contagion that many people are unaware is a type of coronavirus. Named Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, MERS is a dangerous infection related to COVID-19 and saw an increase in cases in 2023. As it's a viral infection, in 2024, people will need to take special precautions to prevent its spread.

COVID Infection

COVID-19 cases were observed not just in 2020, 2021, and 2022 but also in 2023. At the onset of 2023, several countries, including India and the United States, witnessed spikes in COVID-19 cases. Although the situation hasn't entirely been resolved, people must remain prepared for it in 2024 and exercise appropriate caution.

Tomato Fever

In 2023, cases of tomato fever were observed in children, causing disruptions in health departments for several days. This infectious disease demands particular attention in 2024 as it can spread through contact with an infected person, requiring specific precautions for prevention.

Conjunctivitis

A few months ago, there was a noticeable increase in cases of conjunctivitis. Also known as pink eye, this disease affects the eye and its surrounding areas, like the inner and outer parts of the eyelids. It's an infection that can impact the eye's inner and outer portions, necessitating attention to prevent its spread.

