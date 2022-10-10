World Mental Health Day 2022: Know why this day is celebrated on October 10

File photo

To raise awareness of mental health issues and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health, World Mental Health Day is observed every year on October 10.

The day provides an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work, and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.

The theme or rather the slogan for 2022’s celebration of World Mental health Day is “Make mental health & well-being for all a global priority.” According to the World Health Organization (WHO), prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, one in eight persons globally experienced mental health problems. But there wasn't enough financial and structural support for mental health.

Mental health has come a long way since the early nineties when the World Federation of Mental Health (WFMH) officially established the day. And, since then it is celebrated every year on October 10. On October 10, 1992, Richard Hunter, who was the deputy secretary general of the WFMH at the time, declared the first World Mental Health Day. Every year since 1994, a unique theme has been chosen for the international celebration.

World mental health day: Significance

It is observed with the need to eliminate the stigma and advance awareness and treatment of mental illness has never been greater.

This day reminds you that whatever you're going through, you're not alone. Too often we think that we're the only ones facing a hard time. It's uplifting to know that other people have gone through it and made it out to the other end. It reminds you that you can overcome your own pain.