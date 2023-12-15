Rise of mumps in children: Know signs, symptoms and precautionary measures

Health
Mumps, a viral infection, is causing swollen glands in children in places like Maharashtra, Hyderabad, and Telangana. It makes the face swell and can be painful. The outbreak is worrying because kids are getting fevers, feeling tired, and having headaches and muscle aches. There's a risk of serious problems like meningitis and hearing issues. Pregnant women should be careful too because it can hurt the baby. To stay safe, experts say to keep some distance from others and wash hands a lot with soap and water.
Timely identification of mumps symptoms is crucial in preventing its spread. If your child exhibits signs of mumps, consult a healthcare professional immediately. Confirming the diagnosis can help in implementing preventive measures and avoiding further transmission.