HomeHealth

Health

Rise of mumps in children: Know signs, symptoms and precautionary measures

To stay safe, experts say to keep some distance from others and wash hands a lot with soap and water.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 06:10 AM IST

Mumps, a viral infection, is causing swollen glands in children in places like Maharashtra, Hyderabad, and Telangana. It makes the face swell and can be painful. The outbreak is worrying because kids are getting fevers, feeling tired, and having headaches and muscle aches. There's a risk of serious problems like meningitis and hearing issues. Pregnant women should be careful too because it can hurt the baby. To stay safe, experts say to keep some distance from others and wash hands a lot with soap and water.

Signs and Symptoms:

  • Swelling: Enlargement of the cheeks or jaw due to swollen salivary glands.
  • Fever: Often mild but can rise significantly.
  • Headache and Fatigue: General feelings of illness, accompanied by tiredness.
  • Pain: Discomfort while chewing or swallowing due to gland swelling.

Precautionary Measures:

  • Vaccination: The MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine is highly effective in preventing mumps. Children typically receive two doses, the first at 12-15 months and the second at 4-6 years.
  • Hygiene: Encourage regular handwashing, especially after coughing, sneezing, or being in public places.
  • Isolation: If diagnosed with mumps, isolate the infected person for at least five days after the onset of swelling to prevent spreading the virus.
  • Avoid Sharing Items: Refrain from sharing utensils, cups, or any personal items, especially if someone is infected.

Importance of early recognition:

Timely identification of mumps symptoms is crucial in preventing its spread. If your child exhibits signs of mumps, consult a healthcare professional immediately. Confirming the diagnosis can help in implementing preventive measures and avoiding further transmission.

