Mumbai man dies due to heart attack while playing Garba: Know warning signs of heart-related issues in your 30s

In a tragic incident that happened on Monday, a newly married 35-year-old man passed away after suffering a heart attack. Manish Jain, the deceased, passed away on the way to the hospital in Virar after having a heart attack on Saturday while performing Garba.

His father, Narpat, also collapsed and died from a heart attack in the hospital after learning of his son's passing. The Jain family manages gold purchases and sales. The deceased was married three months prior to her death. An accidental death has been reported to the Arnala police. Recent years have shown an upsurge in heart-related fatalities.

Some heart-related symptoms that should not be overlooked

An intense chest ache

Shortness of breath, arm, jaw, or chest pain that feels as though it's being squeezed or filled

Cold sweat

Nausea

Women are less likely than men to endure severe chest pain. Instead, they are more likely to experience the following signs:

Having chest, neck, or jaw pain or feeling dizzy or faint

Fullness, pressure, or a feeling of compression in the middle of the chest or upper back

Here are a few factors that contribute to the rise in young people having heart attacks

Diabetes and high blood pressure

Unhealthy diet

Obesity and overweight

Smoking

Substance abuse

(Disclaimer: This article is meant to be informative. Kindly, always consult a professional doctor for more information.)

(With inputs from PTI)