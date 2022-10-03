Dental health: Not brushing your teeth properly could lead to a heart attack

Photo: Pixabay

Maintaining good oral hygiene not only safeguards you from the risk of tooth decay and gum diseases but also takes care of your heart and protects you from respiratory diseases and other chronic health problems.

People with gum diseases are more likely to get cardiovascular diseases. If the oral bacteria from dental plaque reaches your heart, this leads to the formation of arterial plaque. This arterial plaque can cause atherosclerosis leading to heart attack or stroke.

Here's how you can take care of your oral health:

Change your brush every 6 months- One brush should be used only 200 times. Using the same brush for a long time can damage its bristles. Due to this, bacteria can grow in the mouth.

Brushing in a hurry- People often brush and rinse in a hurry. Brushing for 45 seconds to 2 minutes can avoid many dental problems.

Avoid keeping toothbrushes in the bathroom- Most people keep brushes in the bathroom. This can cause bacterial problems. Even after cleaning the toilet, it still has germs in it. In such a situation, cleaning the teeth with a brush kept there can cause infections of the teeth.

Not cleaning the tongue- Many people clean their teeth but do not clean their tongues. Cleaning the tongue removes the bacteria which cannot be cleaned by a toothbrush.

Using dental floss- Make a daily habit of dental flossing. It cleans the dirt present between the teeth. It should be used once daily.

Paan, Gutka and Cigarette- People who smoke paan, gutka and cigarettes should also pay attention to teeth cleaning. Cigarettes cause gum disease. It also weakens the immune system.