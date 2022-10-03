Search icon
412 Dengue cases in one week in Delhi: Follow these 10 preventive measures to keep yourself safe

Dengue is one of the top 10 threats to world health. Here are a few ways through which dengue can be prevented.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 07:40 PM IST

412 Dengue cases in one week in Delhi: Follow these 10 preventive measures to keep yourself safe
Photo: Pixabay

Dengue is a viral infection that spreads through the Aedes mosquito. These mosquitoes typically lay eggs near standing water in containers that hold water, like buckets, bowls, animal dishes, flower pots, and vases. Mosquitoes that spread dengue, chikungunya, and Zika bite during the day and night. Mosquitoes become infected when they bite a person infected with the virus. Infected mosquitoes can then spread the virus to other people through bites.

According to the report of ANI, Delhi has reported 412 cases of Dengue in the past week & a total of 693 cases in the month of September. So far, 937 cases & no deaths of dengue have been reported, this year.

According to WHO, dengue affects more than 120 countries. Dengue has become one of the top 10 threats to world health in recent years.

Here are a few measures that you can take to prevent dengue:

  • Wear long sleeves and long pants to cover your arms and legs.
  • Wire gauze should be used on doors and windows of houses to prevent the entry of mosquitoes.
  • Sleep under a mosquito net.
  • Keep your house and surroundings clean and tidy.
  • Search and destroy mosquito breeding sites.
  • Keep changing the water from the cooler.
  • Use mosquito repellent.
  • Maintain your personal hygiene.
  • Keep your wet garbage separate and throw it in a wet bin which is kept covered.
  
