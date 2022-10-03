412 Dengue cases in one week in Delhi: Follow these 10 preventive measures to keep yourself safe

Photo: Pixabay

Dengue is a viral infection that spreads through the Aedes mosquito. These mosquitoes typically lay eggs near standing water in containers that hold water, like buckets, bowls, animal dishes, flower pots, and vases. Mosquitoes that spread dengue, chikungunya, and Zika bite during the day and night. Mosquitoes become infected when they bite a person infected with the virus. Infected mosquitoes can then spread the virus to other people through bites.

According to the report of ANI, Delhi has reported 412 cases of Dengue in the past week & a total of 693 cases in the month of September. So far, 937 cases & no deaths of dengue have been reported, this year.

According to WHO, dengue affects more than 120 countries. Dengue has become one of the top 10 threats to world health in recent years.

Here are a few measures that you can take to prevent dengue: