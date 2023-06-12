Search icon
Lifestyle modifications for effective diabetes management and treatment indications

There is no single 'diabetes diet' that fits all needs. So, it’s important to work directly with a dietitian.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 06:33 PM IST

Lifestyle modification should always be the initial step in diabetes management. To manage type 2 diabetes, three things are important -- eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly and managing stress levels. The focus should be on healthy food choices. There is no single 'diabetes diet' that fits all needs. So, it’s important to work directly with a dietitian and doctor to individualize the diet of a diabetic patient. 
 
One way to focus on eating healthy is to make healthy food choices and control portion size. Generally, diets high in the following can help control blood sugar and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, which is higher among people with diabetes:
Non-starchy, nutrient-dense veggies include tomatoes, asparagus, broccoli, carrots, celery, green beans, and mushrooms. 
Lean proteins, such as chicken and fish
Proteins from plants, including tofu, lentils, and hummus
Fiber-rich carbohydrates, such as whole grains
 
The American Heart Association advises 75 minutes per week of vigorous-intensity aerobic exercise or 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise. One of the strongest strategies for combating insulin resistance is exercise.
 
Additionally, losing weight can reduce insulin resistance and restore insulin sensitivity in the cells. Stress has a significant influence on our capacity to manage chronic diseases since it disturbs our sleep, affects our mental health, and maybe a catalyst for a number of harmful behaviours.
 
 
Not all type 2 diabetic patients need medications. Patients whose blood sugars are not controlled by lifestyle modification alone or those patients with other co-morbid diseases like hypertension, heart diseases and other complications have to be on medications along with lifestyle changes. 
 
Regular check-ups, see a doctor and get your regular tests done. Your chance of acquiring heart disease rises as a result of the illness. Learn your cholesterol, blood pressure, and HbA1c (average blood sugar over a three-month period) values. Every year, have a complete eye exam.
 
(Dr Kundan Khamkar, Internal Medicine, Ruby Hall Clinic is the author of the article.)

