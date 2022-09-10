ICMR study says disease-causing microbes becoming drug-resistant at annual rate of 5-10 percent

ICMR (File)

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has found in its research that disease-causing microbes are increasingly becoming resistant to antibiotics due to the rampant of drugs. This can prove to be very dangerous in the future as diseases caused by drug-resistant microbes will become very difficult for doctors to treat.

The ICMR study found that large proportions of patients are now resistant to carbapenem -- a powerful antibiotic to treat pneumonia and septicemia as they have developed what is called antimicrobial resistance in medical parlance.

Dr Kamini Walia, who led the study, said the data analysis between January 1 and December 31, 2021, suggests a trend that points towards an increase in drug resistance among some disease-causing microorganisms.

"Antibiotic resistance has the potential of taking the form of a pandemic in the near future if corrective measures are not taken immediately," she said.

Here's what the ICMR study found:

Resistance to Imipenem used to treat E-coli infections, increased from 14 percent in 2016 to 36 percent in 2021.

Klebsiella pneumoniae's susceptibility to drugs came down from 65 percent in 2016 to 43 percent in 2021.

The resistance to broad-spectrum antibiotic carbapenem with respect to infections caused by Acinetobacter baumannii bacteria was recorded in 87.5 percent of the patients.

The susceptibility of the same bacteria to minocycline is close to 50 percent.

In Pseudomonas aeruginosa, another bacteria which causes infections in the blood, lungs (pneumonia), or other parts of the body after surgery, there is a consistent decrease in susceptibility to all the major antipseudomonal drugs in the last few years, Dr Walia said.

She added that doctors should write antimicrobial prescriptions should be written on the basis of the final diagnosis, not the presumptive diagnosis.

She said the resistance to drugs is increasing by 5-10 percent every year in broad-spectrum antibiotics. Since the world doesn't have any medicine to treat drug-resistant microbes, it is important to use the existing drugs judiciously.

The biggest revelation is about the resistance of fungi against the drugs.

Several fungal pathogens like C. Parapsilosis and C. Glabrata are showing increasing resistance to commonly available antifungal medicines such as fluconazole, thus requiring close monitoring in the next few years.

These microbes can become fatal or hamper the quality of lives of their victims if they become completely drug resistant.

With inputs from PTI