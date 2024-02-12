Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2023: Celebrating healthcare achievements and innovation

The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2023, a prestigious event honoring exceptional accomplishments in the healthcare sector was recently held at the exquisite Al Sahara Desert Resort in Dubai, UAE. This resounding success brought together luminaries from the healthcare industry to celebrate excellence and innovation.

Forttuna Awards 2023, held on a special significance, concluded on December 10th, 2023, as it marked the visionary initiative of its founders, Mr. Raul Handa and Mrs. Aditii Handa. Their journey aimed to establish a platform recognizing and applauding the tireless efforts of healthcare professionals and organizations globally.

Raul Handa, Founder, and CEO of the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards, underscored the importance of acknowledging healthcare professionals' relentless work, especially in the face of unprecedented global challenges. He stated, "Our aim with the Forttuna Awards was to inspire and foster transformation and recognize individuals and organizations making a significant impact on the well-being of our communities."

Aditii Handa, Co-Founder and CBDO of the Forttuna Awards shared her vision for the event, stating, "We wanted to create an event that not only honors outstanding achievements but also provides a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration. The Forttuna Awards are more than just an award show; they catalyze positive change."

The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards for Healthcare Professionals 2023 featured several categories, including awards for hospitals, clinics, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare professionals, each carefully designed to highlight different facets of the industry.

The Awards Gala, set against the stunning backdrop of the Al Sahara Desert Resort, was a night to remember—with notable personalities such as Jimmy Mistry, CMD of Della Group, Dr. Megha Aggarwal, and Mr. Vikas Bhambra from Healthcare Sector Skill Council, India, Mr. Ashish Tripathi, Founder of Tzar Labs, Dr. Romit Purohit, Head of Health at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Eng. Ahmed Al Hosani, UAE's First Classical Singer and Founding Member of the Emirati Musicians' Association, and Mr. Yaqoob Al Ali, Executive Director and Private Advisor at the Office of His Highness Sheikh Juma Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, gracing the Awards Gala with their presence, making it a truly unforgettable evening.

Far beyond a mere ceremony of accolades, the night unfolded as a splendid panorama of talent, featuring captivating performances by Actor/Entertainer Krushna Abhishek, DJ Sunny Leone, Morrocan Iraqi Singer Shatha Hassoun, Bollywood Music Director Duo Meet Brothers, and A Band of Boys. The suave Vipul Roy, our charming host, added an extra layer of humor and charisma, transforming the event into an evening of glamour, celebration, and unparalleled entertainment.

The Founders expressed their gratitude to participants, nominees, and partners who contributed to making the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2023 a grand success. They also appreciated the esteemed jury members for fair decisions.

As the curtain fell on the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2023, the healthcare community emerged inspired and invigorated, ready to continue shaping a healthier, more innovative future. The founders, Raul Handa and Aditii Handa, look forward to carrying this legacy forward and making the Forttuna Awards an even greater force for positive change in the years to come.

