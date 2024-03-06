DNA Women Achievers Awards 2024: Tanaya Narendra wins in healthcare category

DNA Women Achievers Awards 2024: DNA India recognises Dr Tanaya Narendra as the winner of the DNA Women Achievers Awards 2024 in the Healthcare category.

DNA Women Achievers Awards 2024: DNA India recognises Dr Tanaya Narendra as the winner of the DNA Women Achievers Awards 2024 in the Healthcare category.

Dr Tanaya Narendra popularly known as Dr. Cuterus, is an Indian sexual health educator, doctor, best-selling author, embryologist, and scientist. Her passion and goal have been to spread awareness regarding public medical education and sexual health.

Tanaya pursued her MBBS in India and later moved to the UK to pursue her master's in Clinical Embryology at the University of Oxford. Subsequently, she was registered as a doctor in England.

In 2020, she started her account on Instagram called Dr. Cuterus, to address the misinformation regarding sexual health on the internet. Her content touches upon various complex medical and sexual education topics, which challenge taboos and trigger open conversations. With over one million followers on Instagram, she is the most popular medical professional on social media in India.

For her exceptional work in medical education, Tanaya has been conferred with numerous awards in India and globally including the Delhi Commission for Women, Elle Magazine, Noble Citizen Foundation, IHW Council in support of Ayushman Bharat and Niti Ayog.

She has also authored a book in 2022 titled ‘Dr. Cuterus- Everything Nobody Tells You About Your Body’.