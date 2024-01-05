Headlines

COVID-19 JN.1 variant: These are two new symptoms to watch out for

This emergence of varied symptoms coincides with a global surge in Covid-19 infections, with the WHO reporting a 52% increase in new cases over the past month.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 06:03 PM IST

A new Covid-19 sub-variant, JN.1, has been identified by health authorities in the UK, revealing additional symptoms beyond the typical upper respiratory tract signs. Initially characterized by fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, and runny nose, recent data from December 2023 disclosed new symptoms associated with this variant, including trouble sleeping and anxiety.

According to the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS), over 10% of individuals with Covid-19 have consistently reported experiencing anxiety or excessive worrying since early November, indicating an evolving pattern in symptoms. The most prevalent symptoms linked to this variant now include runny nose (31.1%), cough (22.9%), headache (20.1%), fatigue (19.6%), muscle pain (15.8%), sore throat (13.2%), trouble sleeping (10.8%), and anxiety (10.5%). Interestingly, the previously common symptoms of loss of taste and smell are currently observed in only a small percentage of UK cases (2 to 3%).

This emergence of varied symptoms coincides with a global surge in Covid-19 infections, with the WHO reporting a 52% increase in new cases over the past month. In India, there have been 573 new cases and two deaths within the last 24 hours, with a total of 197 reported cases of JN.1 in 11 states. Fortunately, the majority of JN.1 cases display mild symptoms, with severity observed in less than 10% of cases, particularly among individuals with existing health conditions. The overall fatality rate remains below 2%, and deaths are rare, with most patients recovering at home.

JN.1, stemming from the Omicron lineage, was first identified in the US in September and has since spread to over 40 countries. Designated as a variant of interest (VOI) by the WHO, it carries an additional L455S mutation in the spike protein, contributing to its increased transmissibility.

Health experts strongly advise preventive measures such as wearing masks, frequent hand washing, and avoiding crowded places to minimize the risk of infection.

