Bird Flu: Over 400 chickens die in Jharkhand's Bokaro, know symptoms and who’s at risk

The Jharkhand government is on alert after bird flu cases were reported in a government-run poultry farm in Bokaro district, officials said on Tuesday. More than 400 chickens died in the last five days in the government poultry farm located in Lohanchal, Sector 12 of Bokaro district in Jharkhand after being affected by Bird Flu, a Kolkata lab has confirmed. Avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, is an infectious viral disease of birds (especially wild water fowl such as ducks and geese). Wild birds can carry the virus without showing symptoms of it and transmit it to poultry through their feathers or faeces.
The main risk factor for humans is possible via direct or indirect exposure to infected live or dead poultry or contaminated environments, such as live bird markets. Experts claim that slaughtering, de-feathering, preparing poultry for consumption, and handling carcasses of infected poultry, especially in household settings can aggravate risk factors.
Notably, the avian influenza A virus in humans has an incubation period averaging from two to five days and can go up to 17 days.
Symptoms of avian influenza?
How to prevent avian influenza?
