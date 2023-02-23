Bird Flu: Over 400 chickens die in Jharkhand's Bokaro, know symptoms and who’s at risk

File photo

The Jharkhand government is on alert after bird flu cases were reported in a government-run poultry farm in Bokaro district, officials said on Tuesday. More than 400 chickens died in the last five days in the government poultry farm located in Lohanchal, Sector 12 of Bokaro district in Jharkhand after being affected by Bird Flu, a Kolkata lab has confirmed. Avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, is an infectious viral disease of birds (especially wild water fowl such as ducks and geese). Wild birds can carry the virus without showing symptoms of it and transmit it to poultry through their feathers or faeces.

The main risk factor for humans is possible via direct or indirect exposure to infected live or dead poultry or contaminated environments, such as live bird markets. Experts claim that slaughtering, de-feathering, preparing poultry for consumption, and handling carcasses of infected poultry, especially in household settings can aggravate risk factors.

Notably, the avian influenza A virus in humans has an incubation period averaging from two to five days and can go up to 17 days.

Symptoms of avian influenza?

According to US CDC, the reported signs of avian influenza A virus infections in humans have ranged from mild to severe influenza-like illness.

The common symptoms of Bird flu are -- Fever, cough, sore throat, muscle aches, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, and vomiting.

Severe respiratory illnesses such as shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, pneumonia, acute respiratory distress, viral pneumonia, and respiratory failure.

Neurologic changes such as altered mental status, and seizures.

How to prevent avian influenza?

Good hygiene can prove effective in keeping avian influenza at bay. Some of the tips are –

Wash cutting boards, utensils and all surfaces that come in direct contact with raw poultry using hot, soapy water.

Chicken dishes should be cooked for minimum 30 minutes. The chicken must reach a minimum internal temperature of 165 F (74C)

Avoid eating raw or undercooked eggs as eggshells can be contaminated with bird droppings.



