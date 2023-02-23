What is Adenovirus and how this flu is affecting kids in West Bengal? All you need to know

picture for representation

West Bengal is witnessing a spike in flu-like symptoms observed in children. The flu is identified as Adenovirus. Although the state health department is yet to compile the definite figure of deaths of children being affected by Adenovirus, unofficial estimates indicate that since December last year, more than ten children have died of cold and breathing problems, symptoms which are typical of being affected by the virus.

The state health department has issued an advisory for doctors, especially pediatricians to take special care of children being admitted with flu-like symptoms, especially children of two years of age or below since they are most vulnerable to being affected by Adenovirus.

What is Adenovirus?

Adenoviruses are a group of widespread viruses that affect the lining of our nervous system, intestines, urinary tract, eyes, and lungs. More children than adults contract the virus. Adenovirus is contagious and can be more dangerous for those with weakened immune systems, such as children, in public areas. Very contagious, it is prevalent in close-contact environments including daycare facilities, schools, and hospitals.

The virus can spread through skin contacts, by air through coughing and sneezing, and through an infected person`s stool. So far, there have not been any approved medicines or any specific treatment line to treat the virus.

A state health department official, on condition of anonymity, admitted that during the last couple of weeks, there has been an increase in the admissions at the pediatric child care units in state-run hospitals "Most of the child care units in these hospitals are already overloaded. The ventilators there are almost 100 percent occupied. A similar rush of admission in pediatric child care units have been reported from private hospitals and nursing homes," the official said.

Symptoms of Adenovirus

The common symptoms of Adenovirus are:

Common cold, respiratory issues

Fever

Sore throat

Pneumonia

Ear infection

Conjunctivitis or pink eye

Common digestive issues like diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain

Bronchitis

Urinary tract infections

(With inputs from IANS)