Wordle 710 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 30

To help you out, here is the Wordle 710 answer for May 30.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 30, 2023, 08:18 AM IST

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 710 answer for May 30.

Wordle 710 answer for May 30

The answer of Wordle 710 for May 30 is KNEEL. Kneel means to to rest on one or both knees.

How to play Wordle game

  1. Open any web browser on your device.
  2. Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html
  3. Type in the five letter word and press enter.
  4. You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.
  5. You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

