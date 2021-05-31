PUBG Mobile India launch, PUBG Mobile 1.4 latest version, APK download link - Latest updates

As lakhs of PUBG lovers in India are waiting eagerly for the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is deemed as an Indian version of PUBG Mobile India, PUBG Mobile has got an important update which is aimed to improve the overall battle royale experience for players. It is expected that Battlegrounds Mobile India would be launched in June but the game developers are yet to make any official announcement about the release date.

The 1.4 update was released across the world few days ago and it comes loaded with several new features and bug fixes to the game.

Pplayers can download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update from the Google Play Store or via the APK file available on the official website of the game.

Two different APK files are available on the PUBG Mobile website:

Small/Compact version

Regular version

If players download the regular version, it will allow them to play the new version of PUBG Mobile as soon as it is successfully installed. But if players download the compact version, they will need to download the resource packs before playing the game.

How to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update:

Step 1: Download either of the two APK files from the links available on game's official website.

Step 2: Once the download is complete, enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option. Then install the APK file.

Step 3: After the completion of the installation, players can log in to their PUBG Mobile account to play the 1.4 version of the game.

If during the download an error message comes up stating that there was a problem parsing the package, the players can re-download the file and follow the steps mentioned above again.