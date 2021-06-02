PUBG Mobile India launch, new Battlegrounds India trailer details - Latest updates

As PUBG lovers in India are waiting for the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is seen as Indian version of PUBG Mobile India, the game developer Krafton recently released the trailer of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

It is to be noted that the pre-registrations for the Android version of the game was opened on May 18 and it is likely that Battlegrounds Mobile India would be launched soon.

Several reports claimed that Battlegrounds Mobile India would be launched in June itself but Krafton is still to make an official announcement in this regard.

The new trailer of Battlegrounds Mobile India is a reminder for those PUBG lovers who are yet to pre-register for the game to go ahead and do it. The pre-registrations are open on the Google Play Store.

In the new teaser, you can spot a PUBG Mobile-like level 3 bag that can “fit in more items during the game”. Earlier, the teaser images of Battlegrounds Mobile India have revealed Sanhok and Erangel maps as well.

Sources said that Battlegrounds Mobile India would be less violent than PUBG Mobile India and the makers have decided to use green color instead of red in the shots involving blood.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will not allow players who are younger than 18 to play the game without the consent of their parents/guardians.