PUBG Mobile India launch, Battlegrounds Mobile India new teaser, features, release date - Latest updates

As lakhs of PUBG lovers in India are waiting for the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is seen as Indian version of PUBG Mobile India, the game developer Krafton has posted a new teaser of Battlegrounds Mobile India on social media platforms, including Facebook.

It is expected that Krafton would soon announce the launch date of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Notably, PUBG Mobile’s Indian version is available for pre-registration on Google Play Store since May 18. The latest teaser released by Krafton urges PUBG Mobile India lovers to go and pre-register for the game and get free rewards. The teaser, however, doesn’t reveal too many details about Battlegrounds Mobile India but it highlights the fact that users who pre-register for the game will get some rewards at the launch.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently available for pre-registration only for Android users on Play store and it is expected that the game will be available to pre-register for iPhone users in the coming days. Some reports, however, claim that Battlegrounds Mobile India will first release for Android and then iOS which means that Apple iPhone users will need have to wait for some more time to play the game in India.

The official launch date of Battlegrounds Mobile India is yet to be revealed but speculations are rife that the game will release in June. Some latest reports claim that Battlegrounds Mobile India could be launched on June 18.