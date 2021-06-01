PUBG Mobile India update: PUBG Mobile Lite Season 25 release date, time, WP rewards, APK download link

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 25 release date: In good news for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) fans, the gamers are all set to launch another global update with new features - the PUBG Mobile Lite Season 25 will be released on June 1 (Tuesday).

The PUBG Mobile Lite Season 24 has ended on May 30.

PUBG Mobile Lite is a streamlined version of PUBG Mobile. It is also quite popular among the youth and is meant for players with low-end devices. The 0.21.0 version of PUBG Mobile Lite was rolled out about a month ago and with this update, the fans of the battle royale can have a seamless experience.

The game only takes around 600MB of storage space & can run seamlessly on 1GB RAM as well. However, the game uses Unreal Engine 4 and is different from the original game in many aspects.

Like the Royale Pass of PUBG Mobile, its lighter variant also has a Winner Pass that offers rewards in tiers. When players progress through the tiers, they receive rewards, the Sportskeeda reported.

PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 25 will begin on June 1 at 7:30 am (IST).

The Elite Pass Upgrade for 280 BC or the Elite Upgrade Plus for 800 BC will be available as soon as the new season begins.

How to upgrade the Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Open the Winner Pass section in the game. Step 2: Then, tap on the ‘Upgrade Pass’ option and select the desired option. A new dialog box will appear to confirm the purchase. Ste 3: Tap on the 'Ok' button, and the Winner Pass will be upgraded.

APK Pure link: https://m.apkpure.com/pubg-lite-android/com.tencent.iglite.

It is pertinent to note that both PUBG Mobile India and PUBG Mobile Lite are currently banned in India since September 2020 due to data privacy concerns under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.