Same-sex marriage: What does LGBTQIA acronym stand for and why it matters in the battle for equal rights

The current plea to legalise same-sex marriage is a major battle for the people from the LGBTQIA+ community. This battle would provide basic legal rights to the people from the community without any discrimination. However, many individuals in society are still unaware of what LGBTQIA stands for and what sexual orientations each label denotes. LGBTQIA stands for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning, Intersex and Asexual. These labels each stand for a distinct gender identity or sexual orientation.

Lesbians are women who are attracted to other women. Gay refers to men who are attracted to other men. Bisexual individuals are attracted to both men and women. Transgenders identify with a gender that differs from their biological sex at birth. Queer/Questioning individuals may identify as something other than heterosexual, but they may not be certain of their sexual orientation yet. Intersex individuals have physical or biological characteristics that are not typically male or female. Finally, Asexual individuals experience little or no sexual attraction to others.

The LGBTQIA acronym is continually evolving and expanding to include additional identities and orientations. Due to a lack of education and awareness, people also consider homosexuality to be a mental health disorder, which it isn't.

Understanding and respecting these different sexual orientations and gender identities is extremely important in creating an inclusive society where everyone feels accepted and valued. Unfortunately, individuals who identify as LGBTQIA face discrimination and marginalisation in many spheres of life, including employment, healthcare, housing, and education.

LGBTQIA people have been fighting for equal rights for many years, and a lot of progress has been accomplished so far. But there is still a long way to go. For instance, same-sex marriages were just made legal in the United States in 2015, and homosexual behaviour is still considered sinful and illegal in several countries.

Read more: Can same-sex couples receive social welfare benefits without legalising marriage, SC asks Centre