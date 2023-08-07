Headlines

Explained: Why cheetahs brought to India’s Kuno National Park are dying? Mystery of 9 deaths decoded

Out of the total number of cheetahs relocated to India and placed in the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, nine big cats have died, and the reason has finally been revealed.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 01:52 PM IST

The project of cheetah reintroduction in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government became one of the most historic wildlife projects in the country, but out of the 14 cheetahs brought to India, nine have died due to ailments.

As part of bringing back cheetahs to India after 70 years of extinction, eight big cats were relocated from overseas to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, with the intention of breeding them and repopulating the animal in India.

However, out of the total lot and the cubs of these cheetahs, nine have been reported dead. The ninth cheetah death was reported just days after Centre assured the Supreme Court that the proper medical treatment is being provided to all the cheetahs in the national park.

 Out of the entire population of cheetahs in Kuno National Park, only 14 are left – seven males, six females, and a female cub. However, many have raised a concern about their living conditions and whether these 14 will be able to survive or not.

Reason behind nine cheetah deaths in India’s Kuno National Park

As quoted by PTI, experts said that the reason behind rising complications with the health of the cheetahs after reintroduction in India is caused by extreme heat, heavy rain, and rising humidity, along with the collars fitted around their necks.

Before this, it was reported that two of the nine cheetahs had died due to infections caused by the collars fitted around their necks. The most recent cheetah death was attributed to myiasis or a maggot infection, which was diagnosed from the wounds of the animal.

Experts who were involved with the reintroduction project said that the cheetahs were not able to adjust to the environment in Madhya Pradesh, and the humidity and intense heatwave led to weakness and eventual death of the animals.

