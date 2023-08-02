DNA Verified: Anant Ambani taking legal action against millionaire YouTuber Carryminati? Here’s the truth

An image that looks like a tweet from Anant Ambani is doing rounds on social media. The image claims that the young Ambani has threatened Carryminati to take down the video instantly.

Anant Ambani is the youngest child of India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani. Just like Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and other members of the Ambani family, Anant Ambani does not have a social media account. The members of India's richest family refrain from commenting on any controversy related to them. Recently YouTuber Ajay Nagar, popularly known as Carryminati, shared a new video in which he can be seen mocking other YouTubers. In one of his sketches, when he is mocking Technical Guruji, Carryminati uses some foul words about Ambani.

As the video started trending, the clip about Ambani started to go viral and soon social media platforms filled with the news that Anant Ambani commented on the video.

An image that looks like a tweet from Anant Ambani is doing rounds on social media. The image claims that the young Ambani has threatened Carryminati to take down the video instantly. The viral image shows a tweet from Anant Ambani that reads, ‘CarryMinati, you are just a YouTuber and not a brand personality, that’s why make videos within limits, #Gauravchaudhary Aka Technical Guruji’s roasting video, whatever you have said about Ambani, #delete it otherwise legal action will be taken against you.’

The image of Anant Ambani that is going viral is fake. Anant Ambani does not have any Twitter handle and the account seen in the viral image doesn’t actually have any profile picture of tweets.