DNA Explainer: Why CBI has arrested Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia? (file photo)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been arrested after eight hours of questioning by CBI. He has been arrested in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy case. He will present before the court on Monday.

His arrest comes months after the CBI searched Sisodia`s bank locker in connection with the case in August last year. Back then, the deputy CM had claimed the sleuths did not find any incriminating material in his locker.

Though Sisodia has been formally arrested, he has not been named an accused in the chargesheet filed in the case. Seven accused including arrested businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek, have been named in the chargesheet.

Earlier, the CBI had asked Sisodia to appear for questioning on February 19. Last Sunday, Sisodia requested the central agency to defer questioning saying that he is "preparing the budget" at present and can only appear before it towards February-end.

"Conspiracies are being hatched by the CBI and ED and false cases being lodged against our party leaders because PM Narendra Modi is afraid of CM Arvind Kejriwal`s rising popularity. As AAP grows further, BJP will continue to slap false cases on us. We are not afraid of the CBI, ED and their false cases," Sisodia said on Sunday.

Several raids were conducted at 21 places in Delhi and NCR, including Sisodia`s residence, and the premises of four public servants last year, according to a CBI officer. The raids were conducted across 7 states, he said.

The CBI launched a probe in the matter on the basis of a report forwarded by the Delhi chief secretary to L-G Saxena recommending a probe by the central agency.

