DNA Explainer: What is Iron Beam laser gun of Israel? How it can strengthen Israel's air defense against Hamas?

Iron Beam, developed by Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense System, is a laser weapon system that uses directed energy weapons and might go into operation for the first time.

Israel is poised to introduce its state-of-the-art laser weapon system, known as "Iron Beam," into active combat action for the first time in the midst of the continuing war crisis with Hamas in order to bolster its air defence capabilities against a variety of threats.

Unveiled in 2014, Iron Beam is a laser weapon system that uses directed energy weapons and might go into operation for the first time. It was developed by Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems that is intended to protect the nation against invading missiles.

The new technology resembles weapons from science fiction films such as Star Wars and Star Trek. On February 11, 2014, this inventive technique was presented at the Singapore Airshow. The possibility of its deployment in reaction to the continuing war with Hamas has brought it into sharp view. The original goal was for it to go into service in 2025.

Here's everything you need to know about the Iron Beam:

The Iron Beam will join Arrow 2, Arrow 3, David's Sling, and the Iron Dome as the sixth component of Israel's integrated missile defence system. The Iron Beam is thought to be a more adaptable and affordable replacement for the Iron Dome missile defence system.

Instead of the interceptors fired by Iron Dome, which may cost up to $60,000 apiece, a missile defence expert at the Israeli Ministry of Defense suggested one could send a laser beam that costs just a few dollars.

In addition to being lighter and smaller than Iron Dome, the Iron Beam is also easier to transport and hide. The Iron Beam provides an economical and effective way to eradicate hazards in the air by using a fibre laser. This system can be integrated into a larger air defence system or used as a stand-alone defence mechanism.

In the midst of the ongoing war with Hamas, Israel's decision to deploy the Iron Beam in active combat action will be crucial for strengthening its air defense. However, there are some drawbacks of Iron Beam.

Wet circumstances are ineffective for the Iron Beam to function properly. Even under ideal circumstances, air dampness causes the laser to lose 30 to 40 percent of its potential energy before it reaches the target.

Unlike Iron Dome, the Iron Beam needs a clear line of sight between the system and its target, which makes its placement much more important. Additionally, the Iron Beam fires at a far slower rate; it takes it about five seconds to convey enough energy to destroy its target.