DNA Explainer: What are ‘Star Series’ bank notes? Is it legal to use notes with ‘star’ symbol? RBI clarifies

The RBI has issued an advisory regarding the ‘Star Series’ notes, and clarifying whether it is legal for a consumer to use them or not.

Soon after the discontinuation of the Rs 2000 banknotes, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued an important advisory regarding the ‘Star Series’ banknotes in circulation across the country, and whether it is legal to use them for transactions or not.

However, RBI has clarified that there is no reason to panic and that the Star Series notes are still in circulation. This means that one can still use the notes which have a star symbol printed on them, and there are no reports on the callback of the notes.

RBI on July 27 clarified that there is no difference between the Star series notes and the other bank notes, which means that they can be used across all transactions in the country. Here is all you need to know about what these banknotes actually are.

What are Star Series notes?

According to the clarification issued by the RBI, star series notes are those that have a star (*) symbol added between the prefix and the serial number. However, this makes them no different than the notes that don’t have this symbol.

In an official press release, RBI said that the star symbol on these banknotes actually denotes that these notes have been replaced or reprinted. This clarification was issued after a massive debate on social media as to why these notes have a star sign on them, questioning their validity.

RBI said that these notes are issued in a packet of 100 pieces, and the symbol denotes that these notes have been reprinted or replaced, according to the official statement.

The Reserve Bank of India said in its press release, “"...the Star (*) symbol is inserted in the number panel of a banknote that is used as replacement for defectively printed banknotes in a packet of 100 pieces of serially numbered banknotes. A banknote with a Star (*) symbol is identical to any other legal banknote, except that in the number panel a Star (*) symbol is added between the prefix and the serial number. The Star (*) symbol is an identifier that it is a replaced/reprinted banknote.”

RBI had introduced the star marks on Rs 500 banknotes in the year 2015, while the star series notes of lower denominations such as Rs 10, Rs 20, and Rs 50 have been in circulation since 2006.

