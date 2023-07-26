Headlines

As Musk changes Twitter's identity, Zuckerberg announces new feature for Threads

This blockbuster featuring a superstar was first pan-India film; and it's not Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Enthiran, Baahubali

Biggest box office flop ever lost Rs 1600 crore, got studio boss fired; it's not The Flash, Matrix 3, Tenet, Black Adam

Meet the actress who married man with Rs 1300 crore net worth, was a superstar, her husband is…

This billionaire's father-in-law is Kargil War hero who lost fingers in combat, now runs small grocery store

Oppenheimer biographer denies film's Bhagavad Gita interpretation is controversial: 'These are issues that...'

Explainer

What was the significance of Tiger Hill during 1999 Kargil War? How Indian Army recaptured their territory

Tiger Hill was one of the most crucial points of the Kargil War 1999, and was one an important combat zone which is remembered every year on the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 11:59 AM IST

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26 to mark India’s victory in the war against Pakistan, when the rival country’s soldiers captured several crucial areas of the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir. One such point captured by the Pakistani soldiers was Tiger Hill.

Tiger Hill or Point 5062 is one of the most crucial points in the Kargil War history. The Tiger Hill is a mountain in the Drass-Kargil area of Ladakh and is one of the highest peaks in the region, making it the most unique combat zone of the India-Pakistan war of 1999.

Why was Tiger Hill crucial during Kargil War 1999?

Tiger Hill is the highest hilltop in the entire area and overlooks the National Highway 1D, which connects Srinagar to Kargil and is the supply route of the Kargil sector. Any enemy at the top of Tiger Hill would be able to have direct sight of the movement of the Indian Army as well as the arms supply.

India vs Pakistan battle for Tiger Hill recapture

During the Kargil War, the Pakistani Army infiltrated Jammu and Kashmir and illegally captured Tiger Hill, hindering the movement of the Indian Army and posing an immediate threat. The Sikh Regiment of the Indian Army tried to reclaim the territory but failed after major fighting.

After multiple failed attempts to reclaim the territory, the Indian Army decided to plan a strategic attack, commencing by digging around the hill. The final attempt to recapture Tiger Hill began on July 3, 1999, at 5:15 pm, and lasted for several days.

The Sikh Regiment and Naga Regiment teamed up with the Grenadiers and the Ghatak platoon to surround the entire hill and climb up the 1000-foot height, all the while raining heavy artillery fire on the enemy present at the hilltop. After several days of fighting and bloodshed, the Indian Army successfully captured Tiger Hill.

Gren. Yogendra Singh Yadav was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his contributions to recapturing Tiger Hill during the Kargil War, and is the youngest recipient of the honour till date, getting it at the age of only 19.

READ | Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: How Kargil War was planned in 1999? Know timeline and significance

