When Matthew Perry revealed beating up Canada PM Justin Trudeau: 'It was pure jealousy'

Matthew Perry's old interview is going viral in which he revealed beating up Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

On Saturday, Friends star Matthew Perry passed due to an apparent drowning in his jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home. This news came as a shock for everyone, his fans have been sharing his videos and photos on social media and expressing their emotions.

Meanwhile, his old interview is going viral in which he revealed beating up Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. For the unversed, they were in the same school, Perry was Trudeau’s senior. In a 2017 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the actor, who has both Canadian and American citizenship, shared insights into his youth while living in Ottawa. He disclosed that he had attended the same school as the current Prime Minister, though he was a couple of years ahead of him.

The two of them were students at Rockcliffe Park Public School in Ottawa, which, according to CBC, is a primary school known for educating the children of politicians and ambassadors. Perry recalled that he did remember Justin Trudeau from their school days. He went on to mention that he had an anecdote involving the current Prime Minister, a story he admitted he wasn't proud of.

He said, “We actually, uh, beat up Justin Trudeau.” He added, “I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren't, so it was pure jealousy. And we, you know, we beat him up.” During their school days, Justin Trudeau's father, Pierre Trudeau, was serving as the Prime Minister of Canada. However, Matthew Perry clarified that this fact wasn't the reason behind the disagreement or altercation he had with Justin.

He jokingly said, “I think he was the only kid in school that we could beat up. I'm not bragging about this, said Perry. “This is terrible. I was a stupid kid and you know, I didn't want to beat him up. Matthew Perry acknowledged that Justin Trudeau is a handsome guy but mentioned that he had never discussed the incident or altercation with him. "No, no. I feel shame. I don't want to think about it," he concluded.