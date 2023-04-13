Watch: Mascots groove to RRR's Naatu Naatu at MLB in US, netizens say 'it's not done yet'

Credit: RRR/Twitter

Naatu Naatu fever is not over yet, a new viral video is the proof. Recently, mascots were seen grooving to Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s song from SS Rajamouli’s film at Major League Baseball during Toronto Blue Jays vs Detroit Tigers in US.

Netizens have reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Only this can make a game of baseball interesting.” The second one said, “local to global.” The third one said, “It’s not done yet,”

Watch video:

#NaatuNaatu getting played in a packed stadium in between a Base ball game. @RRRMovie

Global Craze!!!!

For the unversed, Naatu Naatu was the first Telugu song to be nominated in the Original Song category at the Oscars. It won the award trumping big names such as Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were also present at the big event. The lyrical composition by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this `RRR` mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

Released in October 2022 in Japan, RRR became the highest-grossing Indian film with the highest footfalls in Japan within two months when it surpassed the Rajinikanth-starrer Muthu, which had earned JPY 400 million (Rs 22 crore 30 lakh) during its theatrical run there in 1998. The film has grossed over $10 million in the foreign nation. The filmmaker and the two superstars had visited the foreign nation to promote the film ahead of its release.

SS Rajamouli enjoys the distinction of helming two of the three top-grossing Indian movies in Japan's box-office history, as the third film on the list is Baahubali 2: The Conclusion with JPY 300 million (Rs 16 crore 73 lakh). Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots (JPY 170 million), Sridevi's English Vinglish (JPY 130 million), Akshay Kumar's PadMan (JPY 90 million), Aamir's Dangal (JPY 80 million), and Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning (JPY 75 million) are the next five films in the list.

