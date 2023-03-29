Priyanka Chopra trolled for calling SS Rajamouli's RRR 'a Tamil movie', Twitter says 'so terribly disappointed at you'

Priyanka Chopra-RRR/File photos

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, SS Rajamouli's directorial period action blockbuster RRR recently completed one year of its release on March 25 and the film is still running in packed theatres in Japan. The movie also made India proud as it won several international awards, including an Oscar and Golden Globe for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.

Priyanka Chopra, in her recent explosive interview with an American podcast channel Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, called RRR 'a Tamil movie' when she was correcting the podcast host who had called the actioner a Bollywood film. However, the actress was brutally trolled since RRR is originally made in the Telugu language.

During the podcast, Dax compared the Hindi film industry with Hollywood in the 1950s when a few studios and stars controlled everything. Chopra agreed with him and said, "I don’t think you are far from it. I think that was what it was, big studios, five actors, big movies will be made by them; but the game is changed so much now. First of all, it’s streaming. It has given access to so many people who are making content." As the actress added, "Bollywood has evolved in such an incredible way. You have the mainstream big action and the love story and the dancing", she was interviewed by Dax who mentioned RRR. The actress tried to correct him and said, "That’s a Tamil movie. It’s like big, mega, blockbuster Tamil which does all of those, it’s like our Avengers."

However, the netizens are not happy with Chopra's goof-up and slammed the actress on Twitter. One user tagged the actress and wrote, "@priyankachopra so terribly disappointed at you, I mean u can't even tell what's a Telugu film I mean u have supported the film RRR during the campaign we are very grateful for that! But at least have the minimum common sense and do your research before opening ur mouth." While another added, "Lol what a clown, she even hosted a pre Oscars party to rrr team but don’t remember it’s original language".

This rather comes up as pretty surprising since the Fashion actress campaigned for RRR ahead of the Oscars 2023 and even congratulated the team for their major victory. Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Russo Brothers' science fiction action thriller series Citadel on Prime Video.



