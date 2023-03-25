Search icon
Watch: Ivor McCray shares Alanna Panday's priceless reaction to their wedding video

Alanna Panday got overwhelmed watching her wedding video and couldn't stop tears from rolling down her cheeks

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 01:38 PM IST

Watch: Ivor McCray shares Alanna Panday's priceless reaction to their wedding video
Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray/Instagram

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray tied the knot on March 16 in Mumbai. The newlywed couple had a star-studded wedding and their wedding festivities became the talk of the town. Ivor McCray recently shared a video on his Instagram in which he captured the reaction of his wife Alanna Panday to their wedding video.

On Thursday, Ivor McCray shared a video of Alanna Panday reacting to their wedding video on youtube as well as on Instagram. He captioned the video on Instagram as, “My wife reacting to our wedding video, full video on our Youtube Channel.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ivor McCray V (@ivor)

In the video, Alanna Panday was seen getting emotional watching her video. She got teary-eyed when she saw the reaction of her mother seeing her walk down the aisle and exclaimed, “It’s so good.”Alanna looked overwhelmed and filled with mixed emotions as she couldn’t stop tears from rolling down her cheeks as she saw her hugging Ivor.

After watching Alanna’s reaction to her wedding video, even the netizens were overwhelmed and congratulated the newlyweds for a beautiful wedding and showered their love in the comment section. One of the comments read, “Lots of love Alanna you looked like a princess on your wedding day.” Another wrote, “The wedding video is damn beautiful and wholesome.” Another comment read, “I cried after watching this video. This was so emotional.” Another person commented, “What a beautiful couple! It felt like a movie so dreamy, so perfect.”

Alanna Panday is a social media influencer and model and Ivor McCray is a US-based photographer and filmmaker. The duo met at a modeling assignment and after dating for 2 years, Ivor proposed to Alanna. The duo also owns their own youtube channel named Alanna & Ivor with 229k subscribers. The couple posts travel vlogs, couple content, and videos with family members and they even posted some performances from their wedding on their channel. 

