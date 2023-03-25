Viral video: Anushka Sharma schools paps for screaming her name, calling her Mrs Kohli, watch

Anushka Sharma turns heads with her sthigh-high slit dress

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma stunned everyone with super glamorous looks on two consecutive nights. On Friday, Anushka Sharma, who is married to star India batter Virat Kohli, was spotted at a fashion awards show in Mumbai. Anushka wore a black gown with a thigh-high slit for the awards show. The actress tied her hair back into a sleek bun while sporting a statement neckpiece.

While Anushka was posing for the cameras on the red carpet, the paparazzi got excited and started screaming out her name. Anushka Sharma did not like the screaming and asked the paps to not shout. “Relax, relax, why are you shouting?" She said, adding that their loud voices are ringing in her ears. Some paps can also be heard addressing Anushka Sharma as ‘Mrs Kohli’.

Fans hailed Anushka’s look and took to the social media to express their views. “Omg Anushka…. What a come back," a fan commented. “Beauty in black," added another.

Filmmaker Karan Johar also praised the actress for her superb look. “Anushka Sharma is exceptionally stylisjh and so individualistic in her approach to fashion… Nailing every look… Always! That’s all.. (#iykyk)," the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director wrote on his Instagram story.

On Thursday night, Anushka was seen wearing a beautiful blue gown when she went to attend a sports event with Virat Kohli.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero, which released in 2018. She will now be seen on the big screen in her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The movie is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.