Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray shine in ivory outfits in haldi ceremony

Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray/Instagram

Alana Panday and her beau Ivor McCray are set to tie knots. The couple started dating in 2019 and got engaged two years later and now, their wedding festivities have become the talk of the town. After stunning in their mehendi and bridal shower, the couple now shinned in their Haldi ceremony that was held at Panday House, Alana’s family home in Khar, Mumbai.

An Instagram account shared photos of the soon-to-be-married couple flaunting their smile as they enjoy the Haldi Ceremony. Alana Pandey and Ivor McCray wore Payal Singhal for their haldi ceremony. The bride-to-be looked glamourous in ivory Lehanga and the groom is to be shinned in ivory Kurta.

In the pics, the couple can be seen passing big smiles and enjoying their wedding festivities. In the pics, the couple can be seen draped in Haldi and the background was decorated with white and pink flowers. The chemistry between the couple was quite visible as they posed for the photos.

Alanna Panday is a social media influencer and model and Ivor McCray is a filmmaker and photographer. The two met during a modeling assignment and after dating for 2 years, Ivor McCray proposed to Alanna for marriage. While sharing the photo, Alanna called herself the luckiest person and said, “Didn’t realize it was possible to love another human this much until I met you. Thank you for making me smile every day and loving me unconditionally. You truly make me the happiest human on this planet @ivor I can’t wait to have a family with you!" She keeps sharing glimpses of her life with Ivor on her social media handles.”

The star-studded function saw celebrities like Ananya Panday, Dia Mirza, Aaliyah Kashyap, and Suhana Khan among others. Alanna Panday also revealed details of her wedding outfit in an interview with Times of India and said, “The Wedding Ceremony is going to be Manish Malhotra and the wedding reception will be Falguni and Shane Peacock.”