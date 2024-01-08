Headlines

Watch: Cillian Murphy accepts Best Actor award for Oppenheimer with lipstick all over his face at Golden Globes 2024

Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy accepted the Best Actor Award at Golden Globes 2024 with lipstick all over his face and the video of him is now going viral on social media. I

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

After Robery Downey Jr and director Christopher Nolan, team Oppenheimer bagged another trophy for the Best Actor. Hollywood actor Cillian Murphy has bagged the trophy for Best Male Actor -Motion Picture-Drama at the Golden Globes 2024 for his performance in the biopic film 'Oppenheimer'.

Murphy accepted the award with lipstick all over his face and the video of him is now going viral on social media. In the clip, he can be heard saying, “there’s lipstick all over my nose.” The video has been shared by Vanity Fair on Instagram. Fans have reacted to the same, one of them wrote, “So well deserved. He’s a brilliant actor. Still can’t believe he was never nominated for his role as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

The second one said, “Just Brilliant. Super actor, who has a low key persona, but extreme talent. Up the Irish.” The third one said, “Absolutely amazing in this role!!!” The 81st edition of the Golden Globes is taking place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Golden Globe shared a post on their official handle and wrote, "Congratulations to Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer on your WIN for Best Male Actor - Motion Picture - Drama! #GoldenGlobes."

The biopic, set during World War II, follows Oppenheimer, known as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb," during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway.

'Oppenheimer' is played by Cillian Murphy, who is securing the lead for the first time in a Christopher Nolan film. Having previously starred in 'Inception,' 'Batman Begins,' 'The Dark Knight,' 'The Dark Knight Rises,' and 'Dunkirk,' Murphy has been a mainstay in many of Nolan's movies.

The star-studded cast includes Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, James D'Arcy, and many others. Florence Pugh plays Jean Tatlock, Emily Blunt plays Kitty Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr plays Lewis Strauss, and Matt Damon. The film was released on July 21.

The 81st Golden Globes Awards 2024 is streaming on Lionsgate Play in India. (With inputs from ANI)

