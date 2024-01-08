Christopher Nolan beats Greta Gerwig, Martin Scorsese to win Best Director for Oppenheimer at Golden Globes 2024

Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy also won the Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor in a Motion Drama for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer at the Golden Globes 2024.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards 2024 are being presented at The Beverly Hilton in California on Sunday, January 7 (Monday, January 8 in India). Christopher Nolan defeated Greta Gerwig and Martin Scorsese and won the Best Director Award for his biographical thriller Oppenheimer.

Greta Gerwig was nominated for the fantasy comedy Barbie, while Martin Scorses was nominated for the crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon. The other nominees for the Best Director included Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things, and Celine Song for Past Lives.

While accepting the award, Nolan remembered the late actor Heath Ledger who played Joker in his film The Dark Knight. "The only time I’ve ever been on this stage before was accepting one of these on behalf of our dear friend, Heath Ledger, and that was complicated and challenging for me", the filmmaker said.

Based on the 2005 biography American Prometheus, Oppenheimer chronicles the life of the theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, known as 'the father of the atomic bomb' for leading the research and development of creating the world's first-ever nuclear weapons, which were eventually dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II.

Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy also won the Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor in a Motion Drama for Oppenheimer at the Golden Globes 2024. The film also featured Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Tom Conti, and others.

Nolan's directorial had clashed at the box office with Greta's Barbie on July 21 last year. The simultaneous release of the two films completely opposite to each other in their genres resulted in a global phenomenon called Barbenheimer. While Greta Gerwig's film has received 9 nominations, Nolan's film has been nominated for 8 awards at the Golden Globes 2024.



